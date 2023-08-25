WATCH: Donald Trump Describes “Terrible Experience” at Fulton County Jail Following Mug Shot





Former President Donald Trump opened up about his arrest and booking experience at Fulton County Jail in Georgia, dubbing it a “terrible experience.” Trump’s arrest on Thursday night marked a historic moment as he became the first current or former US president to have his mug shot taken.

In an interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, the 77-year-old recounted his time inside the jail, stating, “Terrible experience. I came in, I was treated very nicely – but it is what it is.” He also revealed that he had never heard the term “mug shot” until he was subjected to the procedure during his booking.

Adding a touch of humor, Trump mentioned, “They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance.” Trump’s graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1968.

Describing the overall ordeal, the former president characterized it as a “very sad experience” and a “very sad day for our country.” He expressed surprise at finding himself in such a situation, remarking, “I went through an experience that I never thought I’d have to go through, but then I’ve gone through the same experience three other times.”

“It’s just like one thing after the next. What they want to do is they want to try and wear you out which they would never do… Just an absolute horrible thing that they’re doing.”

He went on to criticize the process, saying, “And I’ve never seen anything like it. This is Third World country.”

Trump spent approximately 20 minutes in the dilapidated correctional facility after his grand jury indictment on August 14. The indictment encompassed 13 counts, including racketeering, conspiracy, false statements, and soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office.

Following his release on a $200,000 bond, Trump adhered to an order that limits his social media posts concerning witnesses or co-defendants in the case, which involves 18 other individuals, including notable figures like Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)