CASHING IN: Donald Trump’s Mugshot Inspires Campaign Merchandise Frenzy





Former President Donald Trump wasted no time turning his recent arrest and processing at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail into a branding opportunity, as his 2024 campaign swiftly rolled out a line of merchandise featuring his mugshot alongside the rallying cry, “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Within hours of the arrest, Trump’s campaign team introduced an array of items for sale, from t-shirts (available in short and long sleeves) to mugs, beer koozies, and bumper stickers – all adorned with his mugshot prominently displayed. The lineup also includes the familiar red “Make America Great Again” hats that have become synonymous with his brand.

Others in the political sphere also seized the moment to capitalize on the trend. Figures such as Donald Trump Jr., Breitbart News, and Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA joined in, launching their own versions of mugshot-themed merchandise.

The mugshot was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening following Trump’s surrender, as he was booked on 13 charges, including allegations of violating the Georgia RICO Act. These charges stem from his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Although Trump’s stay at Fulton County Jail was brief, he was soon released on bail. Addressing the media upon his release, he vehemently asserted, “What we’re witnessing here is a gross miscarriage of justice. There’s no wrongdoing, none whatsoever, and everyone is well aware of it.”

He continued, “The support I’ve received has been overwhelming – and that goes for my family as well. Let’s be clear, this is nothing short of election interference. They’re attempting to meddle with an election outcome, and our nation has never seen such a spectacle before.”

