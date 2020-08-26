4 Killed In Islamic Jihad “Work Accident”





The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group reported on Tuesday that four of their fighters were killed in an “accidental” explosion on Monday in Gaza City.

Following the sound of explosions in a PIJ military compound. Palestinian media reported that the explosions were due to Israeli Air Force strikes.

However, Israeli security officials subsequently denied the reports, saying that the terror had apparently suffered a “work accident.”

The terror group later reported that four PIJ fighters were killed in an explosion while “preparing to remove the criminal entity from our occupied land.”

