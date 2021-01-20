MI K’AMCHA YISROEL! Read This Letter Sent To President Trump Pleading For A Pardon

An individual named Moshe Meisels wrote the attached letter to President Trump asking for Eli Weinstein to be pardoned.
The man says he is owed $23 Million by Weinstein, but still wrote to the President pleading to have Weinstein pardoned.
The letter is attached below.
Mi K’Amcha Yisroel!
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Wow a truly amazing guy!
This letter is what a YID is all about.
We are sick and tired of Yidden throwing other yidden in Jail. A yid DOES NOT BELONG IN JAIL! (unless he is a physical danger to the people around him.)
Pidyan Shvuim is the greatest Mitzvah we have. yet not only are people NOT helping yidden with this mitzvah, BUT they have the RISHAS to encourage yidden to be prosecuted by the EVIL justice system of the USA.
How STUPID that they put people in jail for life convicted for monetary crimes (as if Jail will help them get the MONEY BACK) and people who are a true danger to society receive much smaller sentances
Wow, when he wrote, “perhaps by showing mercy, G-d will find ways to repay me” I started to cry
@y2r, the reason they put people in jail for monetary crimes is a deterrent, for the same reason why people don’t blow red lights because they know they may get a ticket.
If someone is not capable of hondling erlich stay out of the business world.
I have a lot of respect for Mr. Meisles I don’t know if I would have been able to write such a letter after someone stole that type of money from me.
So beautiful!!!
Y2r, how do you think people who have been convicted of monetary crimes should be dealt with?
Jail is a terrible thing, but what else stops other people from committing these crimes?
Wow, this is the essence of a Yid! Truly- גוי אחד בארץ