TEHILLIM: Esther Pollard In Serious Condition In ICU After Contracting COVID

Esther Pollard, who has been suffering from cancer for a number of years, was hospitalized in serious condition in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem after contracting COVID.

Esther tested positive for COVID about two weeks ago and she was being treated at home on the advice of her doctors. But over Shabbos, her condition deteriorated and she was evacuated to the hospital.

Her condition is very serious.

The public is asked to daven for Esther Yocheved bas Reizel Bracha b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)