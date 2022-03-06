Chief Rabbi Rav Dovid Lau Makes Official Visit To The UAE

Chief Rabbi of Israel Rav Dovid Lau last week made an official visit to the United Arab Emirates to be mechazeik the Jewish community there, which has grown significantly in recent years.

The visit was made at the invitation of Chief Rabbi of the UAE Rav Levi Duchman.

During his visit, Rav Lau met with the Emirati Minister of Tolerance and member of the Cabinet, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, other senior Emirati officials, Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek, Israel’s Consul General in Dubai Ilan Stolman, and members of the Jewish communities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

I had the great honor of hosting the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, at the embassy. 🇦🇪🕊🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/09gzbQWVcr — Ambassador Amir Hayek (@HayekAmir) March 2, 2022

“It was a great honor for us to host the Chief Rabbi of Israel here in the Emirates, to hold a joint Rosh Chodesh tefillah and meet with our dear community members in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” Rav Duchman said.

