PM Netanyahu Pays Shiva Visit At The Rosh Yeshivah’s Home In Bnei Brak





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu traveled to Bnei Brak on Wednesday evening to be menachem avel the sons of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl.

The family is sitting shiva in the Rosh Yeshivah’s home on Rechov Raavad. Prior to the prime minister’s visit, shiva was canceled as security guards secured the area.

Netanyahu had the zechus to meet with the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl in the last period of his life and also spoke on the phone with him several times.

Netanyahu was accompanied on the visit by UTJ MK Moshe Gafni.

Netanyahu’s motorcade on the streets of Bnei Brak can be seen in the videos below:

Prior to the arrival of Netanyahu, the area was heavily secured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)