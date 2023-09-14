Rabbi Berland Refused Entry To Ukraine, On Way Back To Israel





Rabbi Eliezer Berland, the leader of the Shuvu Banim kehilla, tried to enter Ukraine on Thursday but was denied entry and turned away at the border.

He is now on the way back to Israel.

Berland spent the past week in Romania in order to cross the border into Ukraine and travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. However, his name is on Ukraine’s blacklist due to comments he made in 2022 that the Russian invasion was a punishment to Ukraine for preventing his chassidim from visiting Uman during the COVID pandemic.

