Rabbi Berland Refused Entry To Ukraine, On Way Back To Israel

Rabbi Eliezer Berland, the leader of the Shuvu Banim kehilla, tried to enter Ukraine on Thursday but was denied entry and turned away at the border.
He is now on the way back to Israel.
Berland spent the past week in Romania in order to cross the border into Ukraine and travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. However, his name is on Ukraine’s blacklist due to comments he made in 2022 that the Russian invasion was a punishment to Ukraine for preventing his chassidim from visiting Uman during the COVID pandemic.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
so the ukrainians who are fighting for democracy dont allow people to have an opinion?
Israel should refuse to readmit this refuse too!
this is outrageous that a country that claims to support democracy and is being backed by the USA is taking such action for simply being vocally critical about their covid policy!
They have enough criminals of their own in Ukraine without taking in Israelis as well.