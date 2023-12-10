HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Four Soldiers – Death Toll Rises To 102





HY’D: The IDF announced the deaths of four additional soldiers killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 102 and 430 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

• Seargent Major (res.) Gideon Ilani, 35, a soldier in Battalion 2855, killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

• Seargent Major (res.) Itay Perry, 36, a company liaison in the 8111 Battalion, 5th Brigade, killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

• Major (res.) Avitar Cohen, 42, a training officer in the 8111 Battalion, 5th Brigade, killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

• Major Gal Becher, 34, a training officer in the 36th Division, killed in a military car accident in southern Israel.

Additionally, the IDF says a soldier was seriously injured while fighting in southern Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation wounded toll to 560.