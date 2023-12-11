WATCH: Hamas Minister In Israeli Custody Slams Sinwar And Hamas In Shin Bet Interrogation Video





Yusuf al-Manasi, a former Communications Minister for Hamas, was interrogated by the Shin Bet and expressed strong criticism of Hamas’ policies, highlighting the extensive harm and devastation the organization has inflicted upon the Gaza Strip.

In his interrogation, al-Manasi conveyed that the sentiment among Gaza Strip residents is one of frustration and despair towards Hamas leadership. He quoted people saying, “Sinwar and his friends destroyed us; we have to get rid of them,” reflecting widespread discontent with the current leadership and its impact on the region.

“This is a group of crazy people that [Yahya] Sinwar leads. They destroyed the Gaza Strip. Set it back 200 years….

“People in the Gaza Strip say that Sinwar and his group destroyed us. We must get rid of them.”

“I have not seen anyone in the Gaza Strip who supports Sinwar, nobody likes Sinwar. There are people who, day and night, pray that God will free us from him…”

(Sinwar is a) “megalomaniac. He feels he’s above everyone. Does only as he thinks. He makes decisions without consulting with anyone.”

“There is funding for projects, and there’s funding that comes from Iran to the military wing of Hamas. That money goes to destruction.”

“October 7th was the opposite of the Islamic religion. It is heresy. Madness. What they did there is not acceptable to logic, religion, and intelligence. The ones responsible for this are Sinwar and his friends.”

“My advice to the people in Gaza is that they oppose Sinwar’s bunch. Let us live, and deal with the people. We will build Gaza; it will take time; the wound is great.”

