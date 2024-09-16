JOY AFTER TRAGEDY: The Paley Family Welcomes Birth Of Their Second Boy Born Since 2 Young Sons Were Murdered

Rav Avraham Noach Paley and his wife, Devorah, welcomed the birth of a baby boy this past Thursday – the second child born to the couple following the tragic loss of their sons, Asher Menachem hy”d and Yaakov Yisrael hy”d, who were killed in a devastating car-ramming attack in the Ramot neighborhood of Yerushalayim a year and a half ago.

The birth comes on the heels of another simcha the family made last week: the bar mitzvah of their son, Moshe, who miraculously survived the same attack. Moshe was just a few feet away from R’ Alter Shlomo Lederman hy”d, another victim who tragically lost his life in the incident.

Additionally, the Paley family also recently celebrated the engagement of their eldest daughter to Shlomi Shtenharter, a talmid of the Beit Mattityahu yeshiva.

Rav Avraham Noach, who was critically injured in the attack but a remarkable recovery, now serves as the Rosh Kollel of Toras Asher V’Yaakov, named in memory of his murdered sons. The Kollel is located in the Ramot neighborhood of Yerushalayim, where the family lives.

Just a month after the attack, the Paleys welcomed their first son after the tragedy, naming him Yehonasan Raphael. Now, the family celebrates the arrival of another son.

In another celebration this week, Chaya Henig, the widow of R’ Alter Yaakov Lederman hy”d, remarried on Tuesday. She wed Menachem Aryeh Koenigshofer, a member of the Chernobyler Chassidus, at the Armonot Ohr wedding hall in Yerushalayim.

