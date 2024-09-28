BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Avrohom Zucker ZT”L, Rosh Yeshiva Ohr Yisroel Of Flatbush

YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of HaRav Avrohom Zucker zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Gedola Ohr Yisroel in Marine Park, Flatbush, who was niftar after suffering a severe head injury in late August. He was 59. Despite multiple surgeries aimed at aiding his recovery and the incredible countless tefillos from his talmidim and and many others, the rosh yeshiva was sadly niftar, leaving a profound void in the lives of those who knew, loved and admired him.

As rosh yeshiva, Rav Avrohom was known as an irreplaceably warm and fatherly figure, serving as an unwavering beacon of support for the bochurim under his care. He had a remarkable ability to connect with bochurim, allowing him to talk to them at their level and guide them into growing into true ovdei hashem.

In addition to the Yeshiva, Rav Zucker was the Morah D’asra of his Kehillah.

Rav Refoel Avrohom Nesanel ben Shlomo zt”l is survived by his wife, Mrs. Tobie Zucker, his mishpacha – and many grieving talmidim.

The Levaya will be held on Sunday morning at 9:00AM at his Yeshiva, located at 2899 Nostrand Avenue.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

