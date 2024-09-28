WHERE IS TRUMP’S STATEMENT? Kamala Harris, Joe Biden Applaud Israel’s Assassination Of Hassan Nasrallah

In the wake of the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have issued official statements, acknowledging his long history of violence and terror in the Middle East, and reaffirming their unwavering support for Israel.
Vice President Harris emphasized Nasrallah’s role in destabilizing the region and his responsibility for countless deaths. “Hassan Nasrallah was a terrorist with American blood on his hands,” she said. She pointed to his leadership of Hezbollah as a catalyst for decades of conflict, leading to the loss of innocent lives in Lebanon, Israel, Syria, and across the globe. Harris also underscored her commitment to Israel’s security, stating, “I will always support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.”
President Biden echoed similar sentiments in his statement, noting that Nasrallah and Hezbollah were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans over the past four decades. “His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims,” Biden said. He highlighted the broader context of Nasrallah’s death, pointing to the escalation of conflict after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, and Nasrallah’s decision to join forces with Hamas in what he called the “northern front” against Israel.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to de-escalating the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic channels. President Biden emphasized that the U.S. fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist groups supported by Iran, and Vice President Harris stated that diplomacy remains the best path forward to protect civilians and ensure long-term stability in the region.
Meanwhile, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump – who emphasizes his strong support for Israel – has not yet made any public comment or statement regarding Nasrallah’s overdue death.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
9 Responses
Actions speak louder than words
Have the general news outlets reported it? I haven’t seen it on Fox or ABC.
Ridiculous question. Trump’s not in need of any such statement. He’s proven time and again a steadfast supporter of Israel. More so than any other president in US history. Bar none.
The 2 fraudsters you quote having made statements are the ones who need to clean up their act vis a vis Israel and Jews.
Trump, who can’t ever keep his fat mouth shut for a SECOND on social media – NOT FOR A SECOND – has gone radio silence on this.
Very strange.
I can’t wait to read every Trump supporter making excuses for Trump on here. Nothing like Yidden who consider this guy Moshiach. It’s incredible to watch everyone always answer and make excuses for him.
PS: I voted Trump twice, and will vote for him a third time.
why is he mechuya to say anything. he never comments on most things. just important things like saying how he hates taylor swift.
He says it in every speach he gives at a campaign, that Israel should get the job done..
All Kamala and Biden have been saying was we need a cease fire..
Take care YWN I’ll be deleting this app from my phone now!!!
Maybe put out news that your crowd wants to hear in the future!
@B_rains – Go ahead delete the app. Is this North Korea?
Fact is, this is the presidential candidate. He hasn’t said a WORD about Israelis greatest military and intelligence achievement in the past 50 years.
That is a serious question that a reputable news website like YWN can ask.
You don’t like that? Go ahead. Stick your head in the sand and get lost. What a pathetically unintelligent person you must be!
How small minded and warped have Jews become, that you can no longer question ANYTHING Trump says or does – or in this case, doesn’t do?
I’m a die hard Trump supporter. I think it is very strange that Trump didn’t say anything. Valid point. Not sure why the hate against YWN here.