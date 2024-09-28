WHERE IS TRUMP’S STATEMENT? Kamala Harris, Joe Biden Applaud Israel’s Assassination Of Hassan Nasrallah

In the wake of the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have issued official statements, acknowledging his long history of violence and terror in the Middle East, and reaffirming their unwavering support for Israel.

Vice President Harris emphasized Nasrallah’s role in destabilizing the region and his responsibility for countless deaths. “Hassan Nasrallah was a terrorist with American blood on his hands,” she said. She pointed to his leadership of Hezbollah as a catalyst for decades of conflict, leading to the loss of innocent lives in Lebanon, Israel, Syria, and across the globe. Harris also underscored her commitment to Israel’s security, stating, “I will always support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.”

President Biden echoed similar sentiments in his statement, noting that Nasrallah and Hezbollah were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans over the past four decades. “His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims,” Biden said. He highlighted the broader context of Nasrallah’s death, pointing to the escalation of conflict after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, and Nasrallah’s decision to join forces with Hamas in what he called the “northern front” against Israel.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to de-escalating the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic channels. President Biden emphasized that the U.S. fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist groups supported by Iran, and Vice President Harris stated that diplomacy remains the best path forward to protect civilians and ensure long-term stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump – who emphasizes his strong support for Israel – has not yet made any public comment or statement regarding Nasrallah’s overdue death.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)