Shlomo Stauber – Yidelech | שלמה שטאובר – יידלך (Official Music Video)

Shlomo Stauber, an up and coming singer out of Brazil, has just released a new single that captures the spirit and message.

Shlomo was born in Israel before relocating with his family to beautiful Rio De Janeiro in Brazil.

Known for his uplifting energy, Shlomo’s singing carries with it flavor and culture from a wide range of backgrounds including Brazil, Israel and the USA.

After years of performing in countries all around the globe, Shlomo is releasing a debut single titled “Yidelech.”

This stunning song, composed by talented Israeli composer Elchanan Elchadad, talks about the Jewish people’s unbreakable hope in the coming of Moshiach.

The song carries with it emotion from all of the tribulations Klal Yisroel has endured over the years, and underscores how the faith in the coming of Moshiach continues to carry us all through it.

Credits:

Produced by: Yochi Briskman

Composed & Lyrics by: Elchanan Elchadad

Music Arranged, Mixed & Mastered by: Yair & Eyal Shriki

Vocals Recorded at: SkyRock Studios – Florida

Video by: Munch Media | Menachem Weinstein

Marketing: I & Me Media

Lyrics:

הרבה שנים של ציפייה זועקת

תגיד

מתי יגיע כבר הזמן

ירח שוב חוזר בלילה

שקט

תגיע כבר הרי הכל מוכן

וכשיבוא משיח הוא יקרא

יידלך

יהודים הגיע כבר הזמן

בידכם נתתי אות סימן

לגאולה

לא עוד יותר צרות

יידלך

הרי אתם בנים לקל רחמן

אפילו שחיכיתם כבר המון שנים

הגיע זמן הגאולה

יידלך

בכל הגלויות שכבר עברנו

קיוינו וציפינו לישועה

קול מבשר זה זמן גאולתנו

עברנו כבר הרבה זו השעה

וכשיבוא משיח הוא יקרא

יידלך

יהודים הגיע כבר הזמן

בידכם נתתי אות סימן

לגאולה

לא עוד יותר צרות

יידלך

הרי אתם בנים לקל רחמן

אפילו שחיכיתם כבר המון שנים

הגיע זמן הגאולה

יידלך