Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Shlomo Stauber – Yidelech | שלמה שטאובר – יידלך (Official Music Video)


Shlomo Stauber, an up and coming singer out of Brazil, has just released a new single that captures the spirit and message.

Shlomo was born in Israel before relocating with his family to beautiful Rio De Janeiro in Brazil.

Known for his uplifting energy, Shlomo’s singing carries with it flavor and culture from a wide range of backgrounds including Brazil, Israel and the USA.

After years of performing in countries all around the globe, Shlomo is releasing a debut single titled “Yidelech.”

This stunning song, composed by talented Israeli composer Elchanan Elchadad, talks about the Jewish people’s unbreakable hope in the coming of Moshiach.

The song carries with it emotion from all of the tribulations Klal Yisroel has endured over the years, and underscores how the faith in the coming of Moshiach continues to carry us all through it.

Credits:
Produced by: Yochi Briskman
Composed & Lyrics by: Elchanan Elchadad
Music Arranged, Mixed & Mastered by: Yair & Eyal Shriki
Vocals Recorded at: SkyRock Studios – Florida
Video by: Munch Media | Menachem Weinstein
Marketing: I & Me Media

Lyrics:

הרבה שנים של ציפייה זועקת
תגיד
מתי יגיע כבר הזמן
ירח שוב חוזר בלילה
שקט
תגיע כבר הרי הכל מוכן

וכשיבוא משיח הוא יקרא
יידלך
יהודים הגיע כבר הזמן
בידכם נתתי אות סימן
לגאולה
לא עוד יותר צרות
יידלך
הרי אתם בנים לקל רחמן
אפילו שחיכיתם כבר המון שנים
הגיע זמן הגאולה
יידלך

בכל הגלויות שכבר עברנו
קיוינו וציפינו לישועה
קול מבשר זה זמן גאולתנו
עברנו כבר הרבה זו השעה

וכשיבוא משיח הוא יקרא
יידלך
יהודים הגיע כבר הזמן
בידכם נתתי אות סימן
לגאולה
לא עוד יותר צרות
יידלך
הרי אתם בנים לקל רחמן
אפילו שחיכיתם כבר המון שנים
הגיע זמן הגאולה
יידלך



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE: Two-Thirds Of Palestinians STILL Want Hamas To Lead Them

Teaneck Jews Donated Drone That Helped IDF Find Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Airliner With 67 Onboard Crashes In Azerbaijan, Leaving Dozens Dead

WATCH: Sydney Shul Honors Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch For Pro-Israel Advocacy

Fear In Jerusalem: Unvaccinated Teen Diagnosed With Polio

Central Israeli Home Damaged From Houthi Missile, Katz Threatens To Target Houthi Leaders

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Slams Met Police For Permitting Anti-Israel Protests Near Shuls

WINK AND A NOD: Rep. Mike Lawler Teases 2026 NY Governor Run While Roasting Kathy Hochul

HIDDEN DANGERS: Montreal JCC Issues Urgent Warning Over Jews Being Asked To Transport Packages

IDF Investigation Finds Six Hostages Were ‘Brutally Executed’ By Hamas in Rafah Tunnel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network