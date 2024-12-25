Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef’s Psak: Israel Must Release Terrorists With Blood On Their Hands If Hostages Will Be Freed

Newly appointed Sephardic Chief Rov, Hagaon HaRav David Yosef has declared that Israel has a halachic obligation to release convicted terrorists, including those responsible for mass murders, if it leads to the return of hostages held in Gaza.

In an interview with Kikar Shabbos, Rav Yosef referenced a psak from his late father, Maran Hagaon HaRav Ovadiah Yosef zt”l, emphasizing the necessity of such actions. “My father handed down a very clear psak that it is allowed and necessary to release terrorists, even many terrorists, even killers with blood on their hands, to release them in exchange for hostages,” he said.

The Shas party, alongside fellow Charedi party United Torah Judaism, has strongly supported efforts to secure hostage releases, in contrast to far-right coalition members who oppose freeing Palestinians with serious terror convictions.

Rav Yosef said his father’s psak was issued during the 1976 Entebbe hostage crisis, with the principle that the immediate safety of hostages must take precedence. “The danger faced by hostages today needs to be weighed against the potential future danger posed by the freed terrorists,” he explained. “My father’s answer was that the current danger comes first.”

His remarks come amid ongoing negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian officials, with reports of significant progress. Central to the discussions is the number and identity of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)