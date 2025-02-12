BREAKING: AG Bondi Files Charges Against NY Governor, Letitia James And Others

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it is suing New York state over its policy of restricting cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The lawsuit targets Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder, as part of an aggressive legal push led by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“This is a new DOJ,” Bondi declared. “New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today.”

Referencing a similar lawsuit filed against Illinois, Bondi warned New York officials that they are next in line for legal action. “As you know, we sued Illinois,” she said. “New York didn’t listen. So now, you’re next.”

The lawsuit follows last week’s Justice Department request for a federal judge to overturn sanctuary policies in Illinois and Chicago. The department argues that these policies “are an obstacle to the Federal Government’s enforcement of the immigration laws and discriminate against federal immigration enforcement.”

