The Biggest Secret in History? Trump May Finally Reveal the Truth About UFOs, Insider Says

In what could be a historic shift in government secrecy, the Trump administration is reportedly considering executive orders that would declassify top-secret UFO research and provide protection to whistleblowers ready to expose the truth about the U.S. government’s involvement with extraterrestrial technology.

According to Dr. Steven Greer, a leading figure in the UFO disclosure movement, a wave of insiders—including former military, intelligence, and defense contractors—are prepared to come forward with firsthand accounts of classified projects involving the retrieval and reverse-engineering of alien craft.

“With the new president, I’ve been working with people close to him, encouraging executive orders to launch this investigation, provide whistleblower protection, and take real action,” Dr. Greer revealed, the Daily Mail reports.

If Trump follows through, it could mark the most significant disclosure of extraterrestrial intelligence in U.S. history—and possibly confirm long-standing suspicions of a deep-state cover-up.

For decades, conspiracy theories have swirled around government UFO programs, with skeptics accusing hidden factions within the U.S. military-industrial complex of suppressing information to maintain control over advanced alien-derived technologies.

Dr. Greer, a retired physician turned UFO researcher, has spent the last three decades working to persuade military insiders to break their silence. He claims that shadowy government groups have kidnapped, silenced, and even murdered individuals to prevent the public from learning the truth about extraterrestrial encounters.

“There are secret groups working to suppress this information,” Greer explained. “These are not just rogue elements; these are well-funded, highly organized covert operations designed to keep these technologies hidden from the public.”

He insists that “man-made UFOs”—vehicles built using recovered alien technology—are already in use, and that the world is on the verge of a massive disclosure event.

Trump has previously hinted at revealing classified UFO files, though his administration has yet to execute a formal declassification order. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has publicly urged Trump to release the full collection of UFO documents, but so far, there has been no response from the White House.

However, insiders claim that Trump has been privately briefed on the potential game-changing impact of revealing government knowledge of extraterrestrial life.

One White House official told Axios: “When POTUS hears about this stonewalling, he’s gonna hit the roof.” Another added: “This is total Deep State bullst.”**

With Trump’s reputation for challenging government secrecy, some believe he may be the only president bold enough to pull back the curtain on the UFO phenomenon.

Despite growing pressure for transparency, the Pentagon has repeatedly denied any involvement in retrieving alien craft. Official government statements maintain that no credible evidence exists to support claims of secret UFO crash retrieval programs.

Yet, classified files continue to surface, adding fuel to speculation. In December, NASA claimed to debunk the infamous “GOFAST” UFO video, captured by Navy fighter jets in 2015, stating that it was likely “a conventional object drifting with the wind.”

But Dr. Greer dismisses such explanations as deliberate misinformation, claiming that counterintelligence agents are actively working to control the narrative.

“Disinformation operatives have planted stories about alien abductions, cattle mutilations, and UFO threats to make the public believe that extraterrestrials are dangerous,” he asserted. “In reality, the real risk to public safety comes from man-made craft and covert military operations.”

According to Greer, we are at an inflection point—a now-or-never moment where the truth could finally emerge.

“We are closer than ever to a major disclosure, but it all depends on how the government responds,” he warned.

To prevent a cover-up, Greer is calling for whistleblower amnesty, urging the Trump administration to protect those who come forward with classified information.

“The question isn’t whether this information will come out—the question is how,” he said. “Will it be revealed in a way that advances human civilization, or will it be used to justify fear, military control, and global panic?”

Trump’s next moves could determine whether decades of secrecy come to an end or whether UFO disclosure remains buried beneath layers of government obstruction.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)