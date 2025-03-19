How Frum Business Owners Are Solving Their Biggest Tech Challenges Without Breaking the Bank

The atmosphere was electric at the chasunah, but between courses, the conversation at our table turned to parnassah. Avi Goldstein, who runs a healthcare billing service, shared a common frustration with Moshe Blumenthal, a sought-after tech consultant.

“I need something built for my business,” Avi said. “Off-the-shelf software doesn’t fit, but a fully custom system is too expensive.”

Moshe nodded. “That’s the challenge. People think it’s all or nothing—either settle for generic software or spend a fortune on something custom. But there’s a smarter way.”

Most businesses start with off-the-shelf software—affordable but limiting. Industry-specific solutions can offer more targeted functionality, but they often fail to accommodate unique business processes. On the other hand, fully custom software is tailored perfectly but comes with high costs in both time and money.

A few weeks later, I met Ephraim Arnstein at Bitbean’s office in Lakewood. Bitbean, best known for large-scale enterprise systems, understands this challenge. Instead of replacing entire systems, they also build targeted solutions that solve specific business problems while working alongside existing software.

Ephraim shared an example: A healthcare billing company had a unique performance-tracking method, but their current software couldn’t support it. Employees spent hours compiling reports manually. Instead of replacing the entire system, Bitbean built a custom reporting tool that extracted and presented data in the way they needed—preserving their competitive edge without major disruption.

A Williamsburg wholesale distributor faced a different issue. Their ERP system handled inventory but struggled with fulfilling orders across multiple warehouses. Bitbean developed an add-on tool that streamlined workflows, integrating seamlessly with their existing system.

These solutions weren’t massive six-figure projects. Most cost between $15,000 and $25,000, a fraction of a full system overhaul. More importantly, they provided exactly what businesses needed without unnecessary expenses or complications.

When I saw Avi again at his son’s bar mitzvah, I told him about Bitbean’s approach. He nodded. “That makes sense—fix the biggest issue first, but leave room to grow.” He got it.

In business, as in life, we build for the long term. The smartest solution isn’t always the biggest—it’s the one that fits, both now and for the future.

For more information, contact Alex from Bitbean at [email protected] or (732)-806-1125.