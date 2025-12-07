Advertise
🔥 Speaker Johnson and Rep. Lawler Visit Skvere Rebbe, Say White House Meeting With President Trump Is Being Arranged [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

On Sunday morning and early afternoon, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson joined Congressman Mike Lawler for a fundraiser in Stony Point before making a special visit to the home of the Skvere Rebbe in New Square.

The Speaker and the Congressman spent time in the Rebbe’s home for a warm and substantive meeting. Sources tell YWN that Speaker Johnson and Rep. Lawler informed the Rebbe that they are actively working to arrange a private meeting in Washington, D.C., between the Skvere Rebbe and President Donald Trump. That meeting is expected to take place in the near future.

Community officials expressed appreciation for the Speaker’s outreach and for Congressman Lawler’s ongoing advocacy on behalf of local Jewish institutions and schools.

Further updates on the potential meeting with President Trump will be provided as information becomes available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

