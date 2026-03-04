Over 100 IAF Fighter Jets Unleash 250 Bombs On Massive Iranian Military Compound In Tehran

The IDF says the Israeli Air Force carried out a large-scale strike on a major Iranian military compound in eastern Tehran that housed headquarters for multiple security organizations of the regime.

✈️ Over 100 fighter jets participated in the operation

💣 More than 250 bombs were dropped on the complex

According to the IDF, the compound contained command centers for several key Iranian security bodies, including:

• IRGC headquarters

• Intelligence Directorate headquarters

• Basij headquarters

• Quds Force headquarters

• Internal Security forces headquarters

• Cyber warfare headquarters

• The unit responsible for suppressing protests

The military says Iranian operatives at the site were involved in managing operations, planning terrorist attacks against Israel and the region, and repressing the Iranian population.

The strike was carried out with precise intelligence guidance and was completed a short while ago.