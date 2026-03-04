Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Over 100 IAF Fighter Jets Unleash 250 Bombs On Massive Iranian Military Compound In Tehran

The IDF says the Israeli Air Force carried out a large-scale strike on a major Iranian military compound in eastern Tehran that housed headquarters for multiple security organizations of the regime.

✈️ Over 100 fighter jets participated in the operation
💣 More than 250 bombs were dropped on the complex

According to the IDF, the compound contained command centers for several key Iranian security bodies, including:

• IRGC headquarters
• Intelligence Directorate headquarters
• Basij headquarters
• Quds Force headquarters
• Internal Security forces headquarters
• Cyber warfare headquarters
• The unit responsible for suppressing protests

The military says Iranian operatives at the site were involved in managing operations, planning terrorist attacks against Israel and the region, and repressing the Iranian population.

The strike was carried out with precise intelligence guidance and was completed a short while ago.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Over 100 IAF Fighter Jets Unleash 250 Bombs On Massive Iranian Military Compound In Tehran

U.S., Israel Near ‘Uncontested’ Control of Iranian Airspace as Air War Intensifies, Hegseth Says

U.S. Says Iranian Missile and Drone Attacks Have Plummeted 86% As Strikes Push Deeper Into Iran

IDF Planning Thousands More Strikes In Coming Weeks As Iran War Enters Next Phase

U.S. Has Hit Nearly 2,000 Targets in Iran as Massive Air Campaign Expands, CENTCOM Chief Says

Netanyahu Alerted Trump to Khamenei Meeting, Triggering Strike That “Changed the Middle East”

How The U.S. And Israel Are Splitting The Battlefield As Joint War With Iran Intensifies

Israeli F-35 Downs Iranian Jet in First Dogfight of the War as Allied Air Superiority Expands

Israel Prepares For Prolonged War: Expected To Last Until Pesach

Iran Boasted It Could Build 11 Nuclear Bombs in U.S. Talks, Trump Envoy Claims