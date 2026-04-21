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🚨 UK TERROR PROBE: 8 More Arrested In Antisemitic Arson Wave Targeting Jewish Community

The remains of multiple Hatzolah ambulances which were torched in a hate attack in Golders Green London

British counter-terrorism police have arrested eight additional suspects as part of a widening investigation into a series of antisemitic attacks across London, including multiple arson incidents believed to have targeted Jewish-linked sites.

Authorities say seven of the arrests were made within the past 48 hours and are tied to an alleged conspiracy to carry out arson attacks. Investigators believe at least one intended target was connected to the Jewish community, though specific locations have not yet been publicly identified.

The arrests come in the wake of a disturbing string of incidents, including the firebombing of Jewish sites and the torching of Hatzola ambulances in North London last month—an attack widely condemned as a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.”

In total, more than 20 individuals have now been arrested in connection with the broader investigation, with several already charged and others either in custody or released on bail as inquiries continue.

Officials are also probing possible links to foreign actors, including suspicions that some attacks may have been coordinated or influenced by groups with ties to Iran, raising further concerns about organized efforts to target Jewish institutions across the UK.

The surge in violence has left many in the UK’s Jewish community on edge, with increased security measures, patrols, and warnings urging vigilance amid fears of continued attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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