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AMERICA’S MAYOR CRITICAL: Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized In Critical Condition

FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in New York, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and remains in critical but stable condition, according to a statement released Sunday by his spokesman.

Few details have been released regarding the cause of the hospitalization.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement said. “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.”

The statement concluded with a request for prayers for “America’s Mayor.”

President Donald Trump reacted to the news Sunday evening, calling Giuliani “a true warrior” and “the best mayor in the history of New York City, by far.”

Giuliani became a national symbol of leadership following the September 11 attacks and has remained one of Trump’s closest political allies for decades.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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