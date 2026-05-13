Trump Counterterrorism Chief: Right-Wing Violence Not Comparable to Left, Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes Aren’t Conservatives

A senior White House counterterrorism official pushed back on the notion that right-wing extremism poses a comparable threat to left-wing violence, and questioned whether two prominent figures who have broken with mainstream conservatism should be considered part of the movement at all.

Sebastian Gorka, President Trump’s Senior Director for Counterterrorism, made the comments during an interview with Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, who asked whether the administration was tracking any threat from right-wing extremism.

“Right now, we are not seeing comparable trend lines to violence on the right as we see on the left,” Gorka said, before turning to the question of who legitimately belongs within the conservative movement. “I’m not sure that Nick Fuentes or Tucker Carlson are conservatives. If you are lauding Sharia law, if you are saying that there are Muslim states that seem to be better qualitatively than America in terms of freedom and prosperity, I’m not sure that means you’re part of the conservative movement.”

Gorka argued that once genuinely fringe figures are separated from the mainstream right, the threat picture looks considerably different. “If you remove those individuals and you understand that they’re not conservatives, what’s left? Who are the people in the mainstream of the conservative movement, Alex, who are saying violence is okay? Hard to find people who aren’t fringe figures.”

The comments drew criticism from left-wing journalist Ken Klippenstein, who accused Gorka of overstepping. “Gorka as a government official has no business sticking his nose into whether people define America in the same way he does,” Klippenstein wrote, though he acknowledged being no defender of Carlson or Fuentes himself.

Klippenstein further suggested the remarks were driven by the pair’s recent break with Trump over Iran policy rather than genuine counterterrorism concerns. “Let’s be real: none of this is actually about extremism. It’s about the fact that Carlson, like Fuentes, recently broke with Trump – bitterly – over the Iran War. That’s the real offense.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)