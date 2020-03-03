What Do Chabad Shluchim Say Is Really Going On In Japan, South Korea And Thailand?





The coronavirus panic is spreading worldwide but many people in Western countries believe that the real danger is in East Asia. But is life in East Asia really as frightening as believed?

An interview with Chabad shlichim in East Asia, published this week in Kfar Chabad News as reported by Chareidim 10, says that life in South Korea, Japan and Thailand is pretty much the same as always.

In Japan, there have been 961 diagnosed cases of the coronavirus, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 12 deaths. But according to Rabbi Menachem Sudakevitch, the Chabad shaliach in Tokyo: “Life is continuing as usual here. There are people on the streets with masks, especially in crowded areas but apart from that life is the same as always – except for the fact that there are far less tourists.”

“You could say that there’s concern,” Rabbi Sudakevitch added. “People are talking about it all the time and are being as careful as possible but you can’t say that normal life is being disrupted.”

רבה של טוקיו ושליח חב״ד ביפן הרב מנחם סודקביץ, התקבל היום במאור פנים ובחמימות אצל הראשון לציון הגאון רבי יצחק יוסף. pic.twitter.com/RsVZgmInSB — יוסי אליטוב (@yoelituv) August 17, 2016

In South Korea, where there are 4,212 cases of the virus and 22 deaths: “people are a little worried about the virus,” said Rabbi Osher Litzman, a Chabad shaliach in Seoul.”But of course, this is mostly a slight worry, possibly due to the fact that a clear solution hasn’t yet been found to deal with it.”

“Life has been going on as usual without any change, including the number of people visiting the Chabad house. But I think that there will be a decline in the number of tourists and visitors in the near future.”

בשולי ביקורו של הנשיא @ruvirivlin בדרום קוריאה, הקהילה היהודית הקטנה ציינה היסטוריה: לראשונה אי פעם, ארוחה כשרה למהדרין הוכנה ב"בית הכחול" – המתחם הנשיאותי בסיאול, בהשגחתו של שליח חב"ד הרב אשר ליצמן; לראשונה אי פעם 2: בוצעה הנחת תפילין ב"בית הכחול" בידי חברי הסגל של ריבלין. שאפו pic.twitter.com/R9uryGuD0O — מנדי ריזל 🎈 (@mendi_rizel) July 18, 2019

Rabbi Litzman said that the streets of South Korea are still teeming with people, albeit with an increasing amount of people wearing face masks. “The truth is that this sight isn’t especially uncommon. The South Koreans wear face masks at times when there’s air pollution from Mongolia, even when there’s only a slight concern and currently, the number of masks has significantly increased. But no one walks around with masks in the Chabad house, maybe because their effectiveness is questionable. Remember that there are over 10 million residents in Seoul, and even if some residents contract the virus, it shouldn’t cause widespread panic.”

Rabbi Litzman stays in contact with most of the 200 Jews who live in South Korea on a permanent basis. He added that: “In our kehilla there are a number of elderly Jews who have lived here for dozens of years and we stay in constant contact with them to make sure they’re okay and especially during this period. They very much appreciate the fact that we’re interested in their welfare – they know that we’re here for them.”

“Yesterday I spoke with a Jew who’s lived here for 40 years. I told him that he shouldn’t hesitate to turn to me at any time of day or night if he needs something. In response, he told me that he watched the viral video about the Jewish woman in Mexico who got in some type of trouble and was saved thanks to a local Shalicha whom she barely knew who somehow, with great difficulty, made her way to where she was. He told me that he’s also confident that I’ll do everything for him like every other Jew in South Korea.”

“We have enough food and drinks in the Chabad house for any situation that arises,” Rabbi Litzman added. “Right now we haven’t issued any specific guidelines. Naturally, we do everything necessary and act according to instructions, maintain maximum hygiene and use air purification devices. We’re also trying to purify ourselves in ruchniyas as well. We’ll remain here on shlichus until the coming of Moshiach in the hope that there won’t be any life-threatening situations.”

In Thailand, where there are 43 coronavirus cases and one death, the coronavirus panic can barely be felt according to Rabbi Nechamieh Wilhelm, the Chabad shaliach in Bangkok.

“Everything is as usual here,” he told Kfar Chabad. “There are far fewer Israeli tourists due to the coronavirus and less people are flying to Thailand but there are still a large number of tourists in general. The Israelis that are already in Thailand aren’t interested in returning to Israel right now because according to the law, they’ll have to self-quarantine for two weeks.”

Rabbi Wilhelm added that the local government has not issued specific guidelines on how to deal with the coronavirus. “The panic is mostly in Israel. We’ve been getting many phone calls recently from panicked parents in Israel wanting to know if their children are all right. We tell them the truth, that there’s nothing to worry about. I think that the worry about the virus is far more stressful than the illness itself. But in any event, right now the situation is not serious at all here, maybe because Thailand has a warm climate. But we’re prepared for every situation.”

As far as the approaching Pesach season, Rabbi Wilhem said: “Last year about 5,000 Jews participated in the Pesach sedarim throughout Thailand. Right now we expect far less. How much less? We won’t know until Pesach. We have to wait and see.”

Rabbi Mendy Goldschmidt, a Chabad shaliach in Ko Samui, Thailand’s second-largest island, known for its beaches, coconut groves and dense rainforest had almost 3,000 people at his Pesach seder last year. He told Chareidim10 a few weeks ago that he’s definitely not canceling his seder but people who reserved a place at his seder months ago are canceling their trips to Thailand in the past few weeks. “It’s still unclear what will happen by Pesach,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







