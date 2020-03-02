ELECTION DAY: HaRav Gershon Edelstein Bursts Into Tears, HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Closes Gemara [SEE THE VIDEOS]





Hagaon Rosh Yeshivah Harav Gershon Edelstein who has never before been seen crying in public, bursts into tears on Monday as he was reciting tehillim in his home for the elections, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Harav Edelstein’s family members and his close students gathered at his home in Bnei Brak on Monday afternoon to say tehillim for a successful outcome to the elections for the 23rd Knesset.

The Rosh Yeshivah, who is known for his self-restrained demeanor, always keeping his inner emotions in check, suddenly began to cry and tears rolled down his face. Afterward, the Rosh Yeshivah lifted his hands to cover his face and continued to recite Tehillim.

The Rav’s students said that they have never seen such an occurrence and apparently the Rosh Yeshivah views the situation as extremely critical and saw a need to arouse abundant rachamei Shamayim.

MK Yaakov Asher (Degel HaTorah) said in response to the incident: “When everyone’s Abba cries over the imminent danger, it’s impossible to stand aloof. The public should wake up quickly.”

Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky also closed his Gemara in the afternoon to recite tehillim for the success of the election.

