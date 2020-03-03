University Of Maryland Student Arrested For Sending Anti-Semitic Text Messages





A University of Maryland student was arrested last week for anti-Semitic text messages he sent to a Jewish student on campus, the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) stated.

A Jewish university student filed a complaint about anti-Semitic text messages she received from an unknown person while she was at McKeldin Library in December 2019.

The University of Maryland Police Department launched an investigation and identified the perpetrator as Muqarrab Ahmed Abdullah, a 24-year-old student at the university and resident of La Plata, Maryland.

According to the UMPD statement, Abdullah sent “multiple messages to the victim “because of her religious beliefs.”

Abdullah was arrested on charges of electronic communication harassment, telephone misuse, and a hate crime.

“Behavior like this is unacceptable, and when we have the ability to charge perpetrators, we will do so,” said Patricia Perillo, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at UMD. “Hate has no place on our campus, and we thank UMPD for holding our community accountable.”

“To our Jewish friends, co-workers, fellow students, colleagues, and alumni we stand with you. We aim to support you in the ways that you need. We will work closely with Hillel, university chaplains, and student groups to provide space and resources.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







