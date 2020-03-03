WILD STORY! Divorced Couple Meets At Bar-Mitzvah & Decides To Remarry, Rav Performs Kiddushin In Middle Of Bar-Mitzvah [VIDEOS]





An exceptionally unusual story occurred this week at a simcha hall in Beit Shemesh, B’Chadrei Charedim reported. Two of the guests who were invited to a bar mitzvah one evening were a previously married couple who had divorced.

The two, who apparently had no idea they would be seeing each other at the event, sat down to talk and after a long discussion, decided to remarry.

Harav Shalom Sabag was present at the event and was familiar with the couple from the past. When he heard that the couple decided to remarry he decided it wasn’t wise to delay and he prepared to marry them right there and then.

In middle of the simchas Bar Mitzvah, a white tablecloth was spread on the floor as a rug, a tallis was used for a chupah and Harav Sabag performed the kiddushim for the couple in front of the shocked guests.

“I’ve been a DJ at simchos for 18 years at simchos and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Yochai Adari told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “In the middle of the bar mitzvah I suddenly saw a tallis being held up as a chupa and standing underneath is a couple that the Rav married without any prior warning.”

“It was an astonishing sight and totally unexpected but very intriguing,” Adari added.

A guest that was at the event and knows the couple told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “It was a complete shock. They each arrived alone and they left as a happily remarried couple.”

“From what I understood they had no idea they would see each other there but when they did they sat down and talked and decided to remarry. Rav Sabag saw them and decided not to delay and marry them right there and then.”

