Israel: 13,265 Cases, 164 Deaths, Medical Student In Critical Condition





There are 13,265 people in Israel diagnosed with the coronavirus, of whom 113 are ventilated.

The number of patients on ventilators has dropped by 8.6% from Friday as the curve continues to flatten in Israel. The number of active patients has also begun to decrease as well as the number of new cases per day.

A total of 61 fatalities are from Israel’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, almost 40% of Israel’s fatalities.

A 33-year-old medical student who was training at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan is in critical condition after contracting the coronavirus, the first Israeli medical practitioner to fall seriously ill from the virus. The female student, who is believed to have contracted the virus during her work at the hospital, is hooked up to an ECMO life support machine.

A Knesset committee made a decision on Friday to designate the Arab Israeli towns of Deir a-Asad and Bi’ina in northern Israel as a restricted zone for seven days following an outbreak of the coronavirus in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







