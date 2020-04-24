Knesset Approves: Most Stores To Re-Open, NIS 8 B. For Small Businesses, Self-Employed





The Knesset approved further rollbacks for Israeli businesses on Friday morning as well as a NIS b. relief package for small businesses and the self-employed.

All stores located on the street (and not in malls) will be allowed to open, including money changers, jewelry stores, florists and others. Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to provide delivery and “to go” services and barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to be open as long as they adhere to certain restrictions.

All businesses will have to restrict the number of customers in the store and monitor all customers for virus symptoms. Employees will be required to wear masks and gloves.

During the meeting, the government also approved a NIS 8 billion financial package for small business owners and self-employed workers as well as a special grant for employees over 67 who have been laid off due to coronavirus restrictions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







