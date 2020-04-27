GOOD NEWS: Rav Avrohom Klyne of Los Angeles Returns Home After ICU Stay [VIDEOS]





HaRav Avrohom Klyne returned home to singing and dancing on Friday, after a few weeks stay in the Intensive Care Unit, where he was listed in serious condition due to COVID-19.

Rav Klyne is a Rebbe in Yavneh for more than 30 years.

Other COVID-19 patients from Los Angeles who were hospitalized have Boruch hashem been released including R’ Zvika Ryzman.

Please make sure to send any good news (and video) of COVID-19 patients recovering to YWN so we can publish them.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








