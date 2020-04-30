Knesset Approves Lockdown On 3 Jerusalem Neighborhoods





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday evening that a lockdown will be imposed on three Jerusalem neighborhoods as well as two neighborhoods in the Bedouin town of Hura, near Be’er Sheva.

There have been 30 new cases of the coronavirus in Hura in the last three days.

The three neighborhoods in Jerusalem are Kiryat Belz, Kiryat Sanz and some streets in Romema, all of which are suffering from a high rate of virus infections. The lockdown will go into effect on Thursday at 11 p.m. and continue until Sunday, May 3.

The lockdown in Beit Shemesh and Netivot is being removed due to a decrease in infection rates. However, the lockdown on Ramat Beit Shemesh Beis is being extended through May 3.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








