Bnei Brak Man Diagnosed With Children’s Kawasaki-Like Disease





Last week, a 26-year-old man from Bnei Brak hospitalized in Sheba Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus was diagnosed with the inflammatory Kawasaki-like disease only seen in children until now, Yisrael Hayom reported.

The man, who was unaware that he had contracted the coronavirus, was hospitalized with a fever and severe stomach pain and doctors initially thought that he was suffering from appendicitis or an intestinal infection.

When his situation began to deteriorate, doctors performed a bronchoscopy and took a lung sample which came back positive for the coronavirus.

The man, whose condition is critical, is hospitalized in the ICU, attached to a ventilator and an ECMO machine.

“His case is very severe,” said Prof. Galia Rahav, director of the Infectious Disease Department at Sheba Hospital. “After he had to be resuscitated, it’s still too early to know what the prognosis will be,” Rahav said. “We know that when children in this scenario receive early treatment, the prognosis is usually good.”

“The case seems similar to the multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome associate with the coronavirus that appears in children.”

Three children in Israel have been affected by the Kawasaki-like disease but have recovered and been released from the hospital.

