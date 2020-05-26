Jerusalem: Almost 100 Chareidi Kindergartners In Isolation





A kindergarten teacher in Jerusalem was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Sunday, forcing about 60 children from five kindergartens which she visited to enter quarantine, an Army Radio report said.

In Sanhedria Murchevet, a kindergarten assistant in the Chachmas Shlomo cheder was diagnosed with the coronavirus, forcing other staff members and two groups of kindergartners, each with 15 children, into quarantine.

The assistant had worn a mask while working with the children, as required by health ministry regulations.

In Modiin Illit, yeshivah bochurim from a specific shiur were sent home after the son of a rebbe in the yeshivah was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








