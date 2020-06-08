Shock In Toldos Aharon: Harav Shmuel Aharon Starik, Z’tl, Is Niftar From The Coronavirus





Harav Shmuel Aharon Starik, zt’l, a tremendous talmid chacham and one of the leaders of the Toldos Aharon community in Jerusalem, was niftar on Motzei Shabbos in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital at the age of 58.

Rav Starik was one of the first people in Jerusalem to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. He had already recovered from the virus and had been transferred to a regular ward, where he suddenly collapsed and passed away on Motzei Shabbos.

Rav Starik’s death shocked the community, who had already been informed of his recovery.

Rav Starik learned b’chavrusa with the mashpia, Harav Tzvi Meir Zilberbarg, and was also an askan in the community and was appointed as one of the members of the “shiva tovei ha’kehil;a.” He assisted countless members of his community, including those who had accrued great financial debts.

He left behind his wife, 13 children, one of whom has not yet married, and many grandchildren.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

