Top Israeli Health Official: “We’re Seeing A 2nd Coronavirus Wave”





Sigal Sadetsky, the head of public health services in the Health Ministry spoke on Sunday about the rise of coronavirus cases in Israel to the members of the Knesset’s Consitution, Law and Justice Committee during a discussion on prisoners’ rights during the coronavirus era.

“We’re experiencing the beginning of the second wave now,” Sadetsky said. “We had a long period of calm of over two weeks during which there were less than 20 new virus cases per day. And then [cases] began to rise and rise and now we have already close to 200 patients per day for several days.”

“What characterizes the outbreak that we’re experiencing now is that it’s throughout the country. We don’t know exactly how to identify the groups at risk. We’re seeing it pop up here or there throughout a very wide geographical area.”

Earlier on Sunday, outgoing Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov said that he was surprised by how fast Israel has been hit by a second wave of the coronavirus. He added that he’s optimistic that if Israelis adhere to health guidelines, the curve can be flattened and another lockdown can be avoided.

