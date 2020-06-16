Birthright Trip Cancellations Cost $200 M. Loss To Israeli Economy





The cancellation of Birthright and Masa Israel Journey trips to Israel in the spring and summer due to the coronavirus pandemic will cost the Israeli economy about $200 million, according to a Calcalist report on Sunday. And the loss may be even greater since it’s yet unclear whether heritage programs will be able to run trips in the winter.

About 80,000 Jewish teenagers and young adults come to Israel every year on trips, tours or internships, bringing in about $300 million to Israel. The programs are funded by the Israeli government and by philanthropic donations.

The Israel Experience – Educational Tourism Services Ltd. runs many of the trips and has lost $40 million worth of revenue in the past four months.

The organization told Calcalist that the heritage tourism industry could collapse completely if it doesn’t receive financial assistance from the government.

Another concern for the heritage trips tourism industry is a decline in philanthropic donations due to donors choosing to channel their funds to urgently needed social welfare programs in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

