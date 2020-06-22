The Mishna Berurah Says We Have To Wear A Mask? Yes, Acc. To HaRav Chaim Kanievsky





In a shiur by the maggid shiur Harav Shlomo Levenstein, he explained in the name of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky that there is currently an halachic obligation to wear a mask when leaving the house, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

“I saw a sign at the entrance to shul that according to the instructions of the health ministry, everyone is obligated to wear a mask in shul,” Harav Levinstein said. “I want to draw your attention to a story.”

Rav Levenstein continued: “Someone mentioned to HaRav Chaim Kanievsky that he was wearing a mask due to the health ministry’s instructions and HaRav Chaim responded: ‘Why are you saying the government? Say the Mishna Berurah [obligates us].'”

“‘Which Mishna Berurah?’ the man responded. HaRav Chaim opened a Mishnah Berurah to Siman תקנ”ד, where it’s written that if there’s a difficult situation in a country, there’s a shaila whether to fast on Tisha B’Av or not.

“‘In the Biur Halacha, it’s written: ‘If someone wants to fast when the disease isn’t raging [the immediate danger has passed but the disease is still lurking], he should be advised and warned that he shouldn’t leave his house at all. When he does go out he should be forced to put something over his nose and mouth and a little grass [he calls the grass miata].'”

Harav Levinstein continued: “So Harav Chaim told him: ‘So why are you saying the government [obligates you]? Say the Mishnah Berurah. At a time when there’s a mageifah even when it’s not in full force, you must wear a mask.'”

גם בקריאת התורה, בעל הקורא בבית הכנסת מקריא את הפרשה עם מסיכה על פניו, וכל המתפללים כמובן עם מסיכות. ׳ונשמרתם מאד לנפשותיכם׳. pic.twitter.com/2Jjrd4tSS9 — ירח טוקר (@hadover1) June 22, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







