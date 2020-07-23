TRAGEDY: 2 Unvaccinated Israeli Babies Contract Meningitis, 1 Suffers Irreversible Brain Damage





Two babies in Israel contracted a rare strain of bacterial meningitis in the past two weeks after the parents neglected to have them vaccinated.

The babies were infected with the Haemophilus influenza b bacteria, which once was one of the most common causes of meningitis in Israel but has become extremely rare since babies began to be routinely vaccinated for it in the 1990s.

The father of one of the sick babies told Channel 12 News: “We didn’t vaccinate our 8-month old twins because I was exposed to information that opposed vaccines. Now I’m sorry I didn’t vaccinate her. It wouldn’t have happened if she had been vaccinated.”

The father said that his baby developed a fever and they were given antibiotics by the doctor for an ear infection but the fever didn’t abate. When she started vomiting one night, they took her to the emergency room at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. The baby almost died that night and the hospital psychologist began to prepare the parents for the worst-case scenario. Fortunately, the baby began to stabilize and eventually recovered completely.

Another baby, a 7-month-old from Bnei Brak, was hospitalized in Schneider Medical Center in Petach Tikvah in serious condition a few days ago after contracting meningitis and unfortunately has already suffered permanent damage.

The baby’s parents said they were afraid to go to a medical clinic during the coronavirus crisis and that’s why they didn’t have him vaccinated. Sadly, the baby has suffered irreversible brain damage as well as permanent damage to his hearing. He is still hospitalized in the PICU and is receiving prolonged IV antibiotic treatment.

“This is a dangerous time for those who oppose vaccines who in the past have always benefitted from herd immunity,” Prof. Avi Bilvaski of Schneider Hosptial said. “Now that even parents who normally vaccinate their children are refraining from doing so, there are dangerous bacteria and viruses that have returned and unvaccinated children can catch them.”

“We are aware of parents’ fears of visiting clinics at this time but we’re calling on them to take care of their children and to make sure that their routine immunizations are given in a timely manner,” Prof. Bilvaski asserted. “Moreover, while the coronavirus hasn’t directly harmed many children, this is testimony to the indirect damage caused by fear of the coronavirus.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








