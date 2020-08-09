Con Edison To Reimburse For Spoiled Food, Medicine Caused By Outages





Con Edison is offering reimbursement of more than $500 worth of food and medication for customers who lost power for more than 48 hours due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

About 54,500 Con Ed customers in New York City and Westchester County were still without electricity Sunday morning, five days after Isaias toppled trees and power lines across the tri-state area.

Residents can file a claim of up to $540 for spoiled food. For claims up to $235, an itemized list of spoiled items must be provided. A claim for food above $235 must also include proof of loss, such as a store receipt, credit card receipt or photos of the spoiled items.

Medication that was spoiled due to a lack of refrigeration can also be claimed separately from the $540 food maximum. Claims must include an itemized list and proof of loss, such as a pharmacy prescription label or a receipt identifying the medication.

We pressured ConEd to change their reimbursement policy to cover spoiled food, medication, and other perishable items. This applies to both residential and businesses that lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours after #Isaias See here & apply ASAP:https://t.co/Q0x43TuiYd — JustinBrannan (@JustinBrannan) August 8, 2020

(Source: PIX11)







