WATCH: Jewish Wedding In Tehran Amid Coronavirus Pandemic





A wedding was held on Tuesday night in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday, officiated by Rav Yehudah Grami, the Chief Rabbi of Tehran.

The chuppah was held with a minimal amount of guests and in accordance with local health regulations at the main shul Ahavas Shalom.

Rav Grami opened the shul especially for the wedding since he ordered the closing of all shuls in Iran in July due to the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus situation is not good here,” a member of the Jewish community in Tehran told Kikar H’Shabbos. “There are many infections and fatalities. The members of the Jewish community strictly adhere to social distancing regulations. We don’t make large weddings, we hold the chuppah with a few relatives present and in accordance with health regulations.”

Recent news reports said that the Iranian regime shut down a newspaper in Iran after it quoted an epidemiologist who said that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths could be as much as 20 times higher than the numbers officially published by the government.

Iran has officially recorded 331,189 coronavirus cases and 18,800 deaths as of Wednesday.

