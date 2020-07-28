WATCH: Bris Milah In Tehran In The Shadow Of Deadly 2nd COVID-19 Wave





Amid a devastating second wave of the coronavirus in Iran with daily fatalities surging to record numbers, a bris milah was held on Sunday, with Chief Rabbi of Tehran Rav Yehudah Grami serving as the mohel, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The capital city of Tehran has been especially hard-hit by the crisis and the government reimposed restrictions in the city on July 18. The bris was held outdoors and in adherence to social distancing regulations.

As the second wave has grown in intensity, Rav Grami recently instructed the Jews of Iran to re-close all shuls as he instructed during the first wave of the coronavirus, when a number of Jews passed away as a result of the coronavirus.

In a letter to the Jewish community members, Rav Grami wrote: “All batei midrashos and batei kaneses should be re-closed due to the second wave of the coronavirus and sakanos nefashos.”

“It’s forbidden to daven in a minyan in private homes and/or in any other [enclosed] places and forbidden to hold parties or other events. Whoever is required to say Kaddish should increase limmud Torah and the giving of tzedaka and is patur from saying Kaddish in a minyan.”

As Iran grapples with the second wave of the coronavirus, President Rouhani recently said that the government estimates that as many as 25 million Iranians have been infected by the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with the actual numbers believed to be far higher. Although Iran has increased its testing from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, its rate of testing still lags far behind that of Western countries. Iran has officially recorded 15,700 fatalities due to the coronavirus to date.

Unofficial media reports say that hospitals are overwhelmed with cases and are turning sick people away due to a lack of beds. Social media reports say that the number of deaths during this second wave is far higher than during the first wave, with the virus striking all population sectors, with even children are dying of the virus.

Below is a video of a children’s coronavirus ward in Iran:

بخشِ کودکانِ بیمارستانِ مفید

تعدادی کودک به بیماری #کرونا مبتلا شدند مراقب کودکان باشید pic.twitter.com/6MfpYcfSKt — mohammad67 (@hossienysalman) June 27, 2020

A report from Iran earlier this month said that over 5,000 health workers have contracted the virus and at least 140 have died.

“Our biggest concerns are the infection and fatigue of medical staff,” Iranian health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a briefing on Sunday.

An Iranian official said on Sunday that of Iran’s 31 provinces, 12 are considered “red zones’ and 13 are on “alert” as being close to being designated “red zones.”

