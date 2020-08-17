8-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Dies From COVID-19





The Palestinian Authority announced the death of an eight-year-old boy in the Chevron district from the coronavirus on Thursday.

The boy suffered from pre-existing conditions, including asthma and congenital heart defects.

The Chevron district has been an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the PA but the infection rate in the district has been declining in the past two weeks, with the Palestinian epicenter shifting to east Jerusalem. The Palestinian Authority includes Israeli-controlled east Jerusalem coronavirus data in its own statistics.

The Palestinian Authority confirmed 381 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number of cases in the PA to 16,534, of which 6,586 cases are currently active.

The PA recorded two more fatalities on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 110.

