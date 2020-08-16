92,198 Cases, 674 Deaths: 46% Of Coronavirus Carriers In J-m Are Residents Of Eastern J-m





Israel’s Health Ministry announced new 1,386 coronavirus cases on Motzei Shabbos in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 23,574 cases, with 387 seriously ill patients, of whom 116 are ventilated. Nine fatalities were recorded over Shabbos, raising the death toll to 674.

Following the interruption of the coronavirus cabinet meeting on Thursday due to the announcement of the historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the coronavirus cabinet convened again on Friday and established new regulations for gatherings.

The number of people allowed at indoor gatherings, including minyanim, will now be based on the size of the space, with 10 people allowed at gatherings in places of up to 80 square meters (861 square feet) and 20 people allowed at gatherings in spaces over 80 meters. Thirty people will now be allowed at outdoor gatherings.

The new regulations go into effect on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Jerusalem has a high rate of coronavirus infections in general and is considered a “red city” but recently the infection rate in the eastern part of the city has soared, with about 46% of the coronavirus carriers in Jerusalem being residents of east Jerusalem.

According to a Channel 12 News report, the current high infection rate is the result of gatherings at Eid al-Adha celebrations two weeks ago, when many participants contracted the coronavirus.

