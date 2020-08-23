Hezbollah Shoots Down IDF Drone Over Lebanon





An IDF drone fell inside Lebanon during an IDF operation along the Blue Line over the weekend, the IDF stated on Motzei Shabbos.

The IDF added that there was no risk of leaked information.

Contrary to the IDF’s statement that the drone fell, a report by the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar TV claimed that Hezbollah shot down the drone and it is now in the possession of Hezbollah terrorists.

The IDF later confirmed the report.

הרחפן שנפל/"הופל" בדרום לבנון אמש pic.twitter.com/XKXsmHyq65 — roi kais • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) August 23, 2020

The incident occurred on the background of continued high tensions on Israel’s northern border following the death of a Hezbollah operative in an attack on Syria attributed to Israel last month, for which Hezbollah vowed revenge.

Although tensions were reduced in recent days following the Beirut blast, Israeli security officials believe that Hezbollah remains determined to retaliate the death of its operative.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







