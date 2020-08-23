BDE: HaRav Nissim Yitzchak Peretz, Z’TL, Dies Of The Coronavirus





HaRav HaTzaddik Rav Nissim Yitzchak Peretz, z’tl, of Bnei Brak passed away of the coronavirus at the age of 79 in Maanyei Hayeshua Hospital on Friday, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The niftar, who was born in Morocco, was a special personality who preserved his traditional Morrocan garb until the end of his life and was mezakeh harabim through his derashos throughout Israel.

HaRav Peretz learned in his youth in Yeshivas Shearis Yosef in Be’er Yaakov and was the talmid of Hagaon Harav Nissim Toledano, z’tl.

The levaya took place on Motzei Shabbos and the niftar was buried in the Yarkon cemetery in Petach Tikvah.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

