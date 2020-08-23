Israel: 102,150 Cases, 825 Deaths, Over 500 COVID-19 Deaths Since July 1





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 720 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning in the previous 24 hours, a typically low number recorded every Sunday following a low number of tests performed over the weekend. The number of active patients is currently 22,022, with 408 seriously ill patients, of whom 112 are ventilated.

Six additional fatalities were recorded overnight, raising the death toll to 825.

According to the Health Ministry, over 500 Israelis have died of the coronavirus in less than two months, from July 1. In the period from March to June, only 320 Israelis died from the virus.

Jerusalem is the city with the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, followed by Bnei Brak and Modiin Illit.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ will hold a meeting on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. to make a final decision about whether to allow Israelis to travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah.

Those participating in the meeting will be Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Breslov representatives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








