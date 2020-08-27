WATCH: Mir Bochurim Quarantined In Ein Gedi Greet HaRav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel





Hundreds of Mir bochurim from the United States and other countries recently arrived in Eretz Yisroel for the Elul zeman.

The bochurim are required to enter quarantine for two weeks and since Israel’s Health Ministry requires the bochurim to be quarantined in groups of no more than six bochurim, the yeshivah had to find accommodations large enough to split up the bochurim in dozens of capsules.

Appropriate accommodations were found at a lodging house in Ein Gedi.

Below is a video of the bochurim listening to a shiur from their capsules:

זוכרים את הרכבת האווירית של האברכים מחו״ל שהפחידו אותנו ממנה? אז ככה שומרים האברכים של ישיבת מיר שהגיעו מארה״ב על בידוד (ההקלה היחידה שקיבלו: קפסולות של 6 מבודדים יחד). שומעים שיעור במלונית ששכרו בעין גדי pic.twitter.com/kM9vfwUnxW — יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) August 24, 2020

And below is a learning session taking place within a capsule:

הבחורים האמריקאים של ישיבת מיר לומדים בקפסולה בעין גדי pic.twitter.com/nCnuxjpDgu — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) August 23, 2020

Israeli bochurim are also divided into capsules. Below is a photo of Rosh Yeshivas Ponevezh, Hagaon Harav Eliezer Kahaneman, in a sichas kabbalas panim to half of shiur aleph. The other half of the shiur had a separate talk.

נשיא ישיבת פוניבז' הגר"א כהנמן בשיחת קבלת פנים לחלק מתלמידי שיעור א' החדשים. החלק השני ישמע את השיחה מחר. pic.twitter.com/4X0tm3QU71 — אבי רבינא (@AviRabina) August 24, 2020

Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo produced a video of the entire process of Israeli bochurim receiving coronavirus tests upon arrival, the division of the Beis Medrash and dorms into capsules, and the process of 840 bochurim in capsules receiving their meals.

ישיבה בקפסולה: בישיבת עטרת שלמה (סורוצקין) תיעדו את כל התהליך- מבדיקות הקורונה בכניסה, חלוקת בית המדרש והפנימיות, ואיך מאכילים 840 בחורים בלי חדר אוכל. שווה צפייה pic.twitter.com/kN57PM5MZs — יאיר שרקי (@yaircherki) August 24, 2020

