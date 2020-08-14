Before Elul Zeman: All Israeli Yeshivah Bochurim To Be Tested For COVID-19





Approval has been granted by the Israeli government for the unprecedented step of testing all of Israel’s yeshivah bochurim prior to the start of the Elul zeman, Kikar H’shabbos reported.

The pilot program began already on Thursday in yeshivos that are beginning the Elul zeman early, on Sunday. The tests will be carried out after the Vaad Hayeshivos issues special permits through the Kupot Cholim.

The approval was granted following the firm demand of the Roshei Yeshivos of the Vaad Hayeshivos: Rosh Yeshivas Toras Zeev, HaRav Boruch Soloveitchik, Rosh Yeshivas Ohr Yisrael, HaRav Yigal Rosen, and Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, Harav Yitzchak Chevroni, with the support of Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, member of the Motetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah.

The Roshei Yeshivos presented a clear goal to coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu to identify bochurim carrying the coronavirus prior to the beginning of the Elul zeman to help halt the infection cycle in the Chareidi sector.

The yeshivah bochurim that receive negative results on their coronavirus tests will enter the yeshivah in a capsule system, with up to 50 bochurim in a group.

