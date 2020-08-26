Coronavirus Czar: “Israel’s Infection Rate Is Severe, Arab Sector Is A “Disaster”





Israel coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said on Tuesday that Israel’s infection rate is among the highest in the world and the Arab sector is a “disaster.”

In his weekly public briefing on Tuesday, Gamzu also warned that following a stabilization period in the Chareidi sector, there’s been a rise in infection since the beginning of Elul, when the school year [for Chareidi boys] began.

“The government still hasn’t reached a decision regarding schools in red cities,” Gamzu said. “The capsules in yeshivas gedolos are preferable because they keep the bochurim out of their homes [where they could infect their family members].”

Regarding the Arab sector, Gamzu said: “We clearly see a rise in infection in the Arab sector. Weddings and other events are taking place in Arab society and this creates circles of infections. This includes Rahat, Tira, Umm-al-Fahm, Kfar Qassem, Sakhnin and Nazareth. There is a significant and alarming weekly doubling rate in these six localities.”

“I call on the Arab society and its political and religious leaders and local council heads – it’s truly a disaster. It’s leading us to an increase of over 50 new daily cases.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







