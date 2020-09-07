UAE Delegation Will Travel To Israel On September 22, Report Says





The United Arab Emirates is sending an official delegation to Israel on September 22 as part of the UAE-Israel normalization of ties accord, Reuters reported.

The report has been confirmed by an Israeli official, according to a Walla News reporter. In the course of the visit, Emirati and Israeli officials will hold discussions on bilateral agreements relating to the economy, tourism, visas, directs flights and diplomatic relations.

The delegation’s trip will be confirmed following the announcement of the date of the normalization deal’s signing ceremony in Washington, which is expected to take place in mid-September.

The anticipated visit of the UAE delegation follows the visit of the US-Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi last week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








